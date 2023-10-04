Meta’s AI-Powered Stickers on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger Already Being Misused

Meta is soon going to allow users to generate their own stickers using AI on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. However, it didn’t take long for these stickers to be misused users. At the recent Meta Connect 2023 conference, Meta unveiled its own generative AI called Emu (Expressive Media Universe), which enables users to generate images using textual prompts. The model can also be used to create completely personalized stickers to be integrated into conversations on the aforementioned platforms.

Some users have already experimented with Emu’s sticker generation engine on Meta’s applications. And judging the numerous controversial creations already flourishing on Twitter, it seems that the moderation and filtering tools are not the most effective.

Since users can generate stickers from any combination of words, some of the results are quite questionable. Some of these stickers, shared user Pioldes on Twitter, depict well-known characters in a distorted way, such as Waluigi holding a gun, Mickey Mouse smoking a joint, and even Alex Jones kissing a dog.

When asked about these questionable creations, Andy Stone, Meta’s Director of Communication, assured VentureBeat that moderation is an integral part of such tools: “As with all generative AI systems, models can produce inaccurate or inappropriate results. We will continue to improve these features as they evolve and as users provide feedback.”

On the one hand, these stickers use copyrighted characters like Mickey, Shrek, or even Winnie the Pooh. On the other hand, these characters are portrayed in a way that would not be tasteful to their rights holders. According to Meta’s official announcement on September 27, the company aims to ensure that its “models are safer and more inclusive, anticipate safeguards for inappropriate conversations, and share the models publicly so that people can better understand how they work.” We are far from achieving this goal at the moment.

Source: via Pioldes on Twitter

Definitions:

AI – Artificial Intelligence

Meta – A company formerly known as Facebook

Generative AI – AI technology that is capable of generating original content, such as images, music, or text, based on given prompts or inputs

Stickers – Graphic images or animations that can be inserted into digital conversations to express emotions, ideas, or reactions

