Lucy Mission Discovers Surprise Binary Pair of Asteroids

NASA’s Lucy mission, designed to explore Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, made an unexpected discovery during its flyby of the asteroid Dinkinesh. What was initially believed to be a single asteroid turned out to be a binary pair of space rocks. The larger asteroid measures approximately 0.5 miles (805 meters) in width, while the smaller one is about 0.15 miles (220 meters) across.

The revelation came when Lucy’s instrument suite detected changes in brightness leading up to the spacecraft’s close approach. The mission’s principal investigator, Hal Levison, expressed his excitement, stating, “Dinkinesh truly lived up to its name, meaning ‘marvelous’ in the Amharic language of Ethiopia.”

Despite the surprising find, Lucy successfully executed its close approach, coming within 265 miles (425 kilometers) of the asteroid’s surface. The mission was able to test its equipment, including the terminal tracking system, which effectively located and tracked the space rock at 10,000 miles per hour (4.5 kilometers per second).

This discovery is significant as it provides scientists with a unique opportunity to gather data on small asteroids, enabling comparisons with previous NASA missions. Keith Noll, Lucy’s project scientist, added, “In some ways, these asteroids resemble the near-Earth asteroid binary Didymos and Dimorphos that DART (NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test) observed. However, there are intriguing differences that we will investigate.”

The data collected during the flyby will contribute to preparing for future missions, including Lucy’s encounter with another main belt asteroid, Donaldjohanson, in 2025. Lucy’s primary objective is to explore and capture high-resolution images of Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, providing scientists with unprecedented insight into their composition and appearance.

The mission’s name, Lucy, is inspired the ancient human ancestor fossil discovered in Ethiopia in 1974. It aims to emulate the groundbreaking contributions made the Lucy fossil in understanding human evolution unraveling the mysteries of our solar system’s history.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What did the Lucy mission discover during its flyby?

The Lucy mission discovered that the asteroid Dinkinesh is actually a binary pair of space rocks.

2. What are the sizes of the two asteroids?

The larger asteroid measures approximately 0.5 miles (805 meters) in width, while the smaller one is about 0.15 miles (220 meters) across.

3. What is the purpose of the Lucy mission?

The Lucy mission aims to explore Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, providing the first high-resolution images of these space rocks and uncovering insights into their composition and appearance.

4. What is the significance of the discovery?

This discovery allows scientists to gather valuable data on small asteroids and make comparisons with previous NASA missions.

5. How does the Lucy mission contribute to understanding the solar system’s history?

By studying the Trojan asteroids, Lucy aims to shed light on how the solar system formed 4.5 billion years ago and unravel the positioning of planets in their current orbits.