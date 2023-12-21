Celebrities Embrace Lighter Hair for Winter

As temperatures drop and winter approaches, many people opt for cozy clothes and darker hair colors to match the mood of the season. However, this year, celebrities are defying expectations embracing lighter hair to add a touch of sun-kissed energy to the colder, darker months.

Joining the ranks of Emma Stone, Rihanna, Beyoncé, and others, Lucy Hale recently revealed a new hair transformation. Known for her dark brown locks on the hit show Pretty Little Liars, Hale surprised her fans debuting cool highlights that give her hair an overall honey brown look.

The transformation was expertly executed celebrity colorist Matt Rez, who is also a brand ambassador for Moroccanoil. Rez, known for his work with Chrissy Teigen and Lili Reinhart, used the balayage technique to achieve Hale’s desired look. Balayage is a free-hand method where strands of hair gradually transition to lighter shades.

Hale’s decision to go lighter was likely influenced her previous stint wearing a wavy blonde wig, which gave her a glimpse of how a lighter hair color would complement her features. The selfie she posted on her Instagram story shows her natural brown color visible at the roots, showcasing Rez’s skillful use of the balayage technique.

This trend of celebrities going lighter for the winter seems to be gaining momentum. With each passing week, more stars are opting for highlights, balayages, and even platinum looks. It seems that even in the colder months, embracing a sun-kissed appearance is a popular choice among the fashion-forward.

So, if you’re looking for a change this winter, take inspiration from these celebrities and consider adding some lightness to your hair color. Embrace the unexpected with a touch of sun-kissed energy and let your hair shine during the colder, darker months.