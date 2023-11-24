Tiger 3: Salman Khan’s Simplicity Charms Fans

Salman Khan’s latest film, Tiger 3, has been making waves since its release. With co-stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the film hit the theaters during Diwali and has been raking in substantial earnings at the box office. However, it’s not just the film’s success that has been grabbing attention. A viral social media picture of Salman Khan wearing torn shoes has captured the hearts of fans.

In the image, Salman Khan is seen sitting alongside Katrina Kaif. Despite his celebrity status, fans have been pleasantly surprised his simplicity, evident from his choice of footwear. The photo sparked an outpouring of comments from fans, praising the actor’s down-to-earth nature. One fan described him as a legend, while another declared that there is no one like Salman Khan. Tongue-in-cheek, a fan even speculated that those torn shoes must be lucky for the actor, explaining why he refuses to retire them.

Tiger 3, directed Manish Sharma, has been performing exceedingly well at the box office. In India alone, the film has amassed approximately Rs 250 crore, while worldwide earnings have exceeded Rs 400 crore. This is no surprise considering the successful track record of the Tiger franchise, with Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai previously shattering records in Indian cinema.

What sets Tiger 3 apart is its inclusion of special appearances Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, marking a significant event in YRF’s spy universe. These cameos have created even more buzz surrounding the film.

Salman Khan’s simplicity and the tremendous success of Tiger 3 continue to captivate audiences, solidifying his place as one of the most beloved stars in Indian cinema.