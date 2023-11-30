The Unique Journey of Ajeet Maurya: From False Ceilings to a Life of Crime

Ajeet Maurya, a former social media influencer, was recently arrested in Lucknow for his involvement in various criminal activities. Contrary to his online persona, Maurya’s life took an unexpected turn as he delved into fraudulent schemes, circulating counterfeit currency, and duping individuals with insurance scams.

What sets Maurya apart is his unorthodox family structure – he has two wives, nine children, and an astonishing six girlfriends. When questioned the police, he revealed that his criminal path was driven the need to support his extensive family.

Interestingly, Maurya’s journey began in the field of construction, specifically in Mumbai where he specialized in crafting false Plaster of Paris ceilings. However, after struggling to find profitable work, he turned to a life of crime.

His criminal career initiated with a case of theft and trespassing in Gonda in 2016, and since then, he has not looked back. Joining forces with Sushila, his second wife, Maurya expanded his fraudulent activities. Together, they devised schemes involving the circulation of fake currency and Ponzi-like structures.

Their efforts successfully allowed them to thrive, leading to a life of luxury characterized extravagant trips and a carefully curated social media presence. Over the years, Maurya managed to build two houses – one for his first wife, Sangeeta, and their seven children, and another for Sushila and their children.

Despite his lavish lifestyle, Maurya himself resided in a rented accommodation. Investigations revealed that he maintained relationships with six girlfriends, often taking them on lengthy trips. His use of social media played a significant role in attracting these women into his life.

As his story unfolds, it highlights the complex motivations behind criminal activity. Ajeet Maurya’s tale serves as a reminder that even in the digital age, one should not judge a person solely based on their online presence.

Source: News18.com