Tragic Shooting in Lucknow: Student Shot Dead Instagram Acquaintance

A 23-year-old student from a private university in Chinhat, Lucknow, was fatally shot an individual she had connected with on Instagram just ten days ago. The incident occurred at an apartment on Faizabad Road in Chinhat, leaving the local community shocked and mourning the loss.

The victim, identified as Nishtha Tripathi, was pursuing her B.Com. (Honours) at the private university. According to preliminary investigations, Nishtha had recently connected with the suspect, 26-year-old Aditya Pathak, on Instagram. Aditya, a property dealer with a history of criminal activities, had been released on bail in an extortion case.

The tragic event took place during a house gathering at the apartment, where several students were present. While claims of an actual party have been denied the police, liquor bottles were found at the scene. An altercation between Nishtha and Aditya escalated, resulting in Aditya using a homemade pistol, likely manufactured in Munger, to attack Nishtha.

Following the gunshot, Aditya’s friend, Monu, discovered Nishtha in critical condition. They rushed her to the RMLIMS emergency ward, but unfortunately, she was declared dead upon arrival. Aditya was subsequently arrested based on circumstantial evidence and the presence of the murder weapon.

The investigation revealed that Nishtha had walked 3.5 kilometers from her separate flat in Gomtinagar to reach Aditya’s rented apartment. It is concerning that the victim had willingly connected with the suspect on Instagram, despite residing with three friends in a different location.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of online connections and the importance of exercising caution, especially when meeting individuals for the first time. It is crucial for everyone to prioritize their personal safety and make informed choices when engaging with new acquaintances, particularly via online platforms.

