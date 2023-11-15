The Futuristic Design and Promising Features of Lucid’s New Gravity SUV

Lucid Motors is set to unveil its highly anticipated Gravity SUV at the LA Auto Show on November 16th. Touted as “the most aerodynamic SUV ever,” the Gravity’s unique design and innovative features have generated considerable excitement among automotive enthusiasts. While the official debut is just days away, a teaser image released the YouTube channel Throttle House provides a glimpse of what to expect.

The teaser showcases the sleek and tapered rear of the Gravity, aligning with the earlier prototype images shared the company. This glimpse not only reinforces Lucid’s claim of exceptional aerodynamics but also hints at the significant progress the automaker has made in the vehicle’s development. CEO Peter Rawlinson’s initial timeline projected the start of production in early 2023. However, the recent design advancements suggest that Lucid has taken packaging and cargo space to a whole new level.

The upcoming Gravity SUV will offer three seating configurations: two rows, a six-seater option with captain’s chairs in the second row, and a seven-seater layout with a three-person bench in the second row. Lucid design boss Derek Jenkins assures potential buyers that the cargo space will be “off the charts,” providing ample room for their belongings.

Excitingly, the Gravity is not the only groundbreaking vehicle in Lucid’s pipeline. The company has also announced plans to develop a pickup truck, scheduled for release around 2030. Although details remain scarce, a photo of a clay model obtained Lucid-Forum offers a potential sneak peek. The model exhibits similar design cues to the Gravity, featuring a sculpted front end with vertical intakes and a reshaped, robust bumper.

As we eagerly await the grand unveiling of the Lucid Gravity SUV, it promises to be a game-changer in the electric SUV segment. With its futuristic design, enhanced aerodynamics, and impressive cargo capacity, the Gravity is expected to set new standards in the industry. Stay tuned for more information and a comprehensive overview of this exciting new addition to Lucid’s lineup.

