Lubbock Physician’s Medical License Suspended Following Arrest for Indecent Assault

A Lubbock physician’s medical license has been suspended the Texas Medical Board after he was arrested on charges of indecent assault. The full release from the board states that the physician, 70-year-old Jeffrey Norman Colvin, poses a continuing threat to public welfare and therefore his medical license has been temporarily suspended.

The Texas Medical Board conducted a disciplinary panel on December 6, 2023, to review Colvin’s case. The board found that Colvin was arrested in Lubbock County on the charge of indecent assault, which is classified as a Class A misdemeanor.

The temporary suspension of Colvin’s medical license took immediate effect and will remain in place until the board takes further action. A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held within 10 days, unless specifically waived Colvin himself.

The Texas Medical Board’s decision to suspend Colvin’s license highlights its commitment to ensuring public safety and maintaining the integrity of the medical profession. By swiftly taking action against a physician involved in a criminal case, the board sends a clear message that misconduct and threats to public welfare will not be tolerated.

It is important to note that the temporary suspension does not represent a final decision the Texas Medical Board. Further hearings and actions may follow as the board continues its investigation into the case. However, the initial suspension reflects the seriousness of the charges faced Colvin and the potential risks associated with his continued practice of medicine.

The Texas Medical Board’s actions serve as a reminder of the responsibility entrusted to healthcare professionals in preserving the well-being and trust of their patients. The integrity of the medical profession relies on the ethical conduct and professionalism of its practitioners, and the board’s enforcement of standards ensures that those who violate these principles will be held accountable.