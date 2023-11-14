New Standards Upheld Lawn Tennis Association Following Removal of Council Member

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has taken decisive action to uphold its commitment to diversity and inclusion removing one of its council members for an inappropriate social media post about the Israel-Gaza conflict. Wasim Haq, a council member appointed the LTA and Football Association (FA), had made a now-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter, that referenced Adolf Hitler and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The LTA board unequivocally condemned the post, stating that it was “unacceptable” and did not align with its position or values. Consequently, Haq was promptly removed from his role as an independent councillor. This serves as a strong message that the LTA is committed to maintaining high standards and promoting a safe and inclusive environment within the sport of tennis.

In response to the incident, Haq expressed his sincere apologies to anyone who had been offended. He clarified that his intention was to draw a comparison between two individuals whom he believed had caused harm to victimized communities affected the conflict. Haq emphasized that he had never targeted any individual or community based on their differences and asserted that he is not antisemitic nor has he been accused of such behavior.

Moving forward, the LTA is determined to prevent any recurrence of such incidents. The association recognizes the importance of social media responsibility and professionalism among its council members and stakeholders. By upholding these values, the LTA intends to maintain a positive image and ensure that the sport of tennis remains a platform of unity, respect, and fair play.

FAQ:

Q: What was the social media post about?

A: The now-deleted post referenced Adolf Hitler and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the context of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Q: What action did the LTA take in response?

A: The LTA removed the council member who made the inappropriate post.

Q: How did the council member respond?

A: The council member apologized for any offense caused and clarified that the intention was to draw a comparison between two individuals involved in the conflict.

Q: How does the LTA plan to prevent similar incidents in the future?

A: The LTA aims to reinforce social media responsibility and professionalism among its council members and stakeholders.