New Developments Surrounding LSU Star Angel Reese’s Absence

BATON ROUGE, La. – The mystery behind the absence of LSU star forward Angel Reese continues to leave fans and experts questioning what’s really going on. Reese, who played a pivotal role in leading the Tigers to their first national title last season, has missed two consecutive games without any specific reason given for her absence.

While Coach Kim Mulkey expressed disappointment in certain players’ performances in LSU’s season opener, she did not single out Reese. The coach’s decision to bench Reese at halftime during the fourth game of the season further fueled speculation about the star player’s situation.

Reese’s absence from the court has left fans and teammates wondering about the reasons behind her extended time off. While she has not addressed the issue publicly, a recent social media post saying, “Please don’t believe everything you read,” only adds to the mystery.

Despite Reese’s absence, LSU continues to forge ahead with a roster that boasts high-profile transfers, including Aneesah Morrow and Hailey Van Lith, along with the top-ranked recruiting class. The Tigers are determined to maintain their competitive edge, as they return to action against Niagara in the upcoming Cayman Islands Classic.

As spectators eagerly await Reese’s return to the court, the unanswered questions surrounding her absence persist. LSU fans hope to see their star forward back in action soon, bringing her dominant presence and undeniable talent back to the team.

