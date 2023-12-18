LSU Coach Brian Kelly Weighs in on Alabama-Florida State CFP Decision

In the aftermath of the controversial College Football Playoff (CFP) committee decision to select one-loss SEC champion Alabama over undefeated ACC champion Florida State, LSU coach Brian Kelly has offered his unique perspective on the matter. Despite having lost to both teams this season, Kelly believes that the committee’s choice was justified given the circumstances.

Kelly acknowledged that the committee had a difficult task in selecting only four teams from five conference champions. He emphasized the importance of considering each team’s performance throughout the season and noted that both Florida State and Alabama had evolved as the season progressed.

From Kelly’s perspective, injuries, particularly the loss of Florida State’s quarterback early in the year, played a significant role in the team’s performance. He believes that the injury impacted their performance, making them a different team at the beginning of the season compared to the end. However, he also acknowledged that all five conference champions were exceptional teams, making the decision to exclude one a challenging one.

The debate over the committee’s decision has been intense, with various pundits and commentators expressing their opinions. Booger McFarland passionately defended Florida State, while Dan Patrick questioned the ACC’s status as a Power 5 conference. SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum and CNN’s Kaitlan Collins vehemently defended Alabama’s inclusion in the CFP, countering the anti-Alabama rhetoric.

Meanwhile, Florida Senator Rick Scott and other state politicians criticized the committee for what they perceive as a “corrupt” decision. Even public figures like Deion Sanders, Donald Trump, and Stephen A. Smith weighed in on the matter, offering their own perspectives and theories.

In the end, Kelly believes that the committee’s decision to consider the impact of injuries on team performance was a reasonable one. While the exclusion of Florida State may have been controversial, it highlights the difficulty in selecting the final four teams for the CFP. Regardless, the decision has been made, and fans will eagerly await the upcoming games to see if the chosen teams can prove themselves worthy of their playoff spots.

Mark Heim is a reporter for The Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @Mark_Heim. He can be heard on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 FM in Mobile or on the free Sound of Mobile App from 6 to 9 a.m. daily.