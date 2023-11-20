LSU Women’s Basketball Faces Challenges Amidst Social Media Feud

LSU women’s basketball is currently facing a turbulent situation both on and off the court. The recent social media feud between the mothers of Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson has highlighted the internal troubles within the Tigers organization. While the exact source of the problem remains unknown, it is evident that the team is experiencing difficulties.

The controversy surrounding Angel Reese, who was benched in the second half of LSU’s victory against Kent State, has sparked criticism and attention. In response to a lengthy message she received, Angel’s mother, Angel Webb Reese, took to Instagram stories to express her frustrations. Unfortunately, her choice of words led to a thinly veiled dig at Kia Brooks, the mother of Flau’jae Johnson.

In a retaliatory Instagram story, Brooks seized the opportunity to attack both Reese and her daughter, even going so far as to reveal Reese’s GPA. This exchange of harsh words between the mothers has further fueled the ongoing conflict.

These incidents are troubling for LSU women’s basketball, especially considering their recent success as the reigning champions of the 2022-23 season. However, multiple issues, both on and off the court, continue to mar their current campaign.

Amidst this social media drama, both Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson have remained silent, refraining from commenting on the heated argument between their mothers. It is hoped that this unfortunate situation will not impact the team’s chemistry and performance as they aim to bounce back from their opening night loss to Colorado.

FAQ:

Q: What caused the feud between the mothers of Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson?

A: The exact cause of the feud remains unknown.

Q: How has LSU women’s basketball been affected these controversies?

A: The team has been facing challenges both on and off the court, which has disrupted their campaign.

Q: Have Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson responded to the situation?

A: As of now, both players have chosen not to comment on the feud between their mothers.