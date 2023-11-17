Social Media Drama Erupts Amongst LSU Basketball Team

A recent social media controversy has taken center stage involving the LSU basketball team. The drama unfolded when the mothers of Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson, former Tigers and current WNBA players respectively, engaged in a public feud on Instagram.

The conflict began when Angel Reese’s mother, Angel Webb Reese, expressed her frustration about receiving text messages with grammatical errors on her Instagram Stories. In response, Kia Brooks, the mother of Flau’jae Johnson, publicly called out Reese and her daughter, accusing them of failing to take responsibility for their actions.

While both Reese and Johnson have remained silent on their personal social media accounts, former LSU teammates Alexis Morris and Jasmine Carson chimed in to support their respective sides. Morris, who found herself in a social media controversy earlier this year after criticizing WNBA veterans, defended herself against the accusations, suggesting that her former teammates had turned against her. She also expressed her loyalty towards LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and refused to engage in any negative commentary about her.

Carson, on the other hand, alluded to having inside information about the situation but refrained from disclosing further details.

The drama didn’t stop with the players and their families. WNBA players, including Sydney Colson of the Las Vegas Aces and Shakira Austin of the Washington Mystics, joined the discussion on Twitter. Colson expressed her intrigue and curiosity about the ongoing feud, while Austin advised the involved parties to focus on their future and not let the situation negatively impact their personal brands.

The social media controversy has generated significant attention and left many wondering about the underlying issues that led to such public confrontation among former teammates and their families.

