LSU Looks to Extend Winning Streak Against Army

LSU is set to host Army on Saturday as they aim to continue their winning streak in what is their second-ever meeting. The Tigers have had a strong season so far, with a 5-2 record and back-to-back SEC wins against Missouri and Auburn. Despite a loss to Ole Miss, LSU still has a chance at the SEC West title. Army, on the other hand, has struggled this season with a 2-4 record and is coming off a 19-0 defeat to Troy. LSU is the clear favorite in this game, which comes at a good time for them as they gear up for three crucial SEC clashes in the coming weeks.

LSU’s dominant record against non-power conference opponents is worth noting. Since their loss to Troy in 2017, they have won all 14 games against non-power teams. In fact, their loss to Troy was their first defeat against a non-power conference opponent since 2000. LSU’s explosive offense, which has yet to score below 30 points this season, will face a challenge against Army’s tough defense. The Black Knights have not allowed any opponent to score over 30 points this year and have a strong record against the pass.

Based on their recent performances, LSU is expected to come out on top in this game. Their victories against Auburn and Mississippi State have given them confidence, and they are favored to cover the point spread against Army. With three important SEC games on the horizon, LSU will be looking to extend their winning streak and keep their SEC West title hopes alive.

