LSU Tigers to Take on Ole Miss Rebels in SEC Showdown

The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels are set to host the No. 13 LSU Tigers in an important college football matchup on September 30th. The game, which will take place at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, will be live streamed via fubo TV.

LSU comes into the game with a 3-1 record, undefeated in the SEC with a 2-0 conference record. Meanwhile, Ole Miss also holds a 3-1 record but has suffered a loss in conference play, going 0-1 in the SEC. The Tigers emerged victorious in their meeting last season, defeating the Rebels 45-20.

Both teams have a lot at stake in this matchup. The winner will remain in contention for the SEC West title, as the division appears to be tightly packed at the top. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is looking for a big win after struggling in recent SEC games, while LSU is aiming to climb back into the Top 10 after a slow start to the season.

A key matchup to watch will be the battle between the defensive fronts of both teams and the dual-threat quarterbacks they will face. Both LSU’s Jayden Daniels and Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart are dangerous passers and runners, ranking first and second in total offense in the SEC.

Keep an eye on LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas, who has been making big plays alongside star receiver Malik Nabers. Thomas had an impressive performance against Arkansas, recording five catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns. On the Ole Miss side, Dart will be looking to bounce back after a difficult outing against Alabama’s defense.

Other notable facts and figures include this being only the teams’ second September matchup since 1941 and a rare occurrence of both Ole Miss and LSU being ranked entering the game. The Tigers have had the upper hand in recent meetings, winning six of the last seven matchups.

