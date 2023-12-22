LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Raises Concerns over Potential TikTok Algorithm Change

LSU gymnast and social media sensation, Olivia Dunne, has recently noticed a significant decrease in engagement on her TikTok videos, sparking concerns over a potential algorithm change. While some have speculated that this may be a “shadow ban,” TikTok has denied such claims, stating that they only take action against creators who repeatedly violate their guidelines.

Dunne’s observations echo those of golf influencer Paige Spiranac, who also expressed frustration with TikTok’s content reach restrictions earlier this year. These allegations have initiated discussions around the platform’s content moderation practices and policies.

According to TikTok’s community guidelines, the platform emphasizes ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for users, removing policy-violating content, age-restricting mature content, and optimizing the “For You Feed” to provide appropriate content to each individual. These measures are in place to maintain a positive environment and allow creators to share their content with a global audience.

The impact of this decreased engagement on Dunne’s online presence cannot be underestimated. With a massive following of over 10 million fans across various social media platforms, Dunne heavily relies on her TikTok visibility for her income. As NCAA rules have recently changed to allow student-athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness, Dunne’s TikTok engagement directly affects her financial opportunities.

Dunne’s most recent video to surpass the 1 million view mark featured her and her teammates participating in a friendly basketball game. However, whether this recent decrease in views is due to a shadow ban or a broader algorithmic change remains uncertain.

As social media platforms continue to evolve and adapt their algorithms, creators like Dunne must navigate these changes and find new ways to engage with their audiences. Only time will tell if TikTok’s algorithm adjustments will impact Dunne’s online presence in the long term.