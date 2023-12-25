Exploring the Journey of Proud Devakula: A Beauty Influencer on the Rise

Summary: This article delves into the fascinating journey of Proud Devakula, a rising star among Thai beauty influencers. From her early beginnings as a makeup enthusiast to her breakthrough on TikTok and winning a prestigious award, Proud shares her experiences, challenges, and the key to staying grounded amidst her massive following.

Proud Devakula’s beauty career took flight during the COVID-19 pandemic when she discovered TikTok as a fun outlet. Initially a viewer, she decided to jump on a trend and create her own makeup video with a trending sound. To her surprise, the video garnered over 100k views and served as a starting point for her to create more beauty content. With a passion for beauty and years of watching YouTubers, Proud found herself transitioning from a viewer to a creator, which she describes as a surreal experience.

Reflecting on her early beauty product obsessions, Proud reminisces about her fascination with American beauty YouTubers while living in Germany. Limited access to certain brands didn’t deter Proud from saving up for the Benefit Hoola bronzer and requesting EOS lip balms from her sister in the US. These early beauty investments fueled her love for makeup and laid the foundation for her future career.

Winning a TikTok award and achieving success as a beauty influencer has been a dream come true for Proud. As someone who believed they were average in various aspects of life, this recognition and achievement have been particularly meaningful. Proud expresses gratitude for this milestone, especially after experiencing moments of rejection and failure. These challenges along the way have shaped her perspective and allowed her to appreciate her current success even more.

Navigating the beauty influencer space isn’t without its challenges. Proud acknowledges the occasional hate comments and negativity she encounters but emphasizes the importance of letting go and taking care of her mental health. With content creation becoming a full-time job, it’s easy to become consumed the numbers and statistics. However, Proud strives to stay grounded, set boundaries, and remember the impact she has on her audience.

Authenticity and awareness of influence are key qualities Proud believes make a good beauty influencer. She values the trust her audience has placed in her and only promotes products she genuinely loves and uses. Recognizing the impact her words have on young girls, Proud goes beyond beauty tutorials and discusses topics such as empowerment, body positivity, fast fashion, and healthy relationships, as if she were conversing with her younger sister.

Despite her growing following, Proud remains humble and relatable. She attributes this to her audience, who have created a safe and comfortable space for her to express herself. Whether it’s discussing makeup or life events, Proud feels like she’s conversing with her best friends and cherishes the connection she has with her followers.

Proud’s journey is not only about her individual success but also the close relationship she shares with her cousin, Vatanika. As first cousins, they have a bond reminiscent of an older sister and younger sister dynamic, filled with protectiveness and love for their family.

In conclusion, Proud Devakula’s rise as a beauty influencer showcases her talent, authenticity, and the ability to connect with her audience. While she still feels grateful for her achievements, she remains grounded and true to herself, creating a space where beauty enthusiasts find relatability and inspiration.