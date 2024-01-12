Kieron Pollard’s Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Speculation Among Fans

Former West Indies cricketer and Mumbai Indians all-rounder, Kieron Pollard, has recently taken to social media, specifically Instagram, to share a cryptic post that has left fans in a frenzy. Although no context was provided Pollard, his post seemed to allude to mistreatment following loyalty.

The post, originally shared the Instagram handle ‘Income Fact’, stated, “Once the rain is over, an umbrella becomes a burden to everyone. That’s how loyalty ends when benefits stop.” This enigmatic message has stirred up various speculations among fans and followers.

Many Mumbai Indians fans have interpreted Pollard’s post as an indirect critique of the franchise’s management. Just recently, Rohit Sharma was replaced as the team’s captain for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Hardik Pandya. This decision has raised eyebrows and sparked debates among cricket enthusiasts.

The Mumbai-based franchise had acquired Hardik Pandya through an all-cash deal of INR 15 crore from the Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction. However, this sudden change in captaincy has left some fans questioning the motives and reasoning behind it.

It is worth noting that Hardik Pandya had led the Gujarat Titans to their first IPL title during their debut season in 2022. His strong leadership skills were evident once again in the following season when he led the team to another IPL final. Unfortunately, they lost to the Chennai Super Kings, but Pandya’s performance did not go unnoticed.

While it remains uncertain what exactly prompted Kieron Pollard to share this cryptic post, it has certainly ignited speculation and debate among fans. As the cricket world eagerly awaits further developments, it is safe to say that all eyes will be on Pollard, Mumbai Indians, and the upcoming IPL season.