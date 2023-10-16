Leaders Depart from UM Worldwide as Industry Faces Challenges

Joshua Lowcock, former global chief media officer at agency UM Worldwide, has left the company, following the departure of UM’s chief privacy and responsibility officer, Arielle Garcia. Both leaders have expressed disappointment and frustration with the advertising industry’s failure to address its many issues. Lowcock’s departure announcement included cryptic song lyrics that conveyed a straightforward message about belief and values. Although Lowcock did not specify his next move, he emphasized his ongoing commitment to advocating for clients, society, privacy, transparency, and accountability in the advertising industry.

In other news, social media platforms, which are popular sources of news for young people, are becoming less supportive of news content due to the challenges it presents. X has redesigned its external link cards to encourage journalists to write directly on the platform rather than linking to external sites. Additionally, Meta’s head of news partnerships has stepped down as the company shifts its focus away from news. TikTok, the latest and youngest social network, does not prioritize news content in its recommendation algorithm, according to researchers. Users must actively search for news on the platform amidst a sea of entertainment and influencer content.

Meanwhile, Target’s retail media business, Roundel, is expanding its data-driven channels. A survey revealed that over half of Target shoppers are subscribed to an ad-supported streaming service, representing a 24% year-over-year increase. Target sees this as an opportunity for branding and entertainment beyond sponsored listings. Other major retailers like Amazon and Walmart have also ventured into the media space.

Lastly, Google’s dominance in the advertising industry has become a focal point in its ongoing battles with the Department of Justice, while the UK’s antitrust regulator has approved Microsoft’s concessions in the Activision Blizzard deal. Netflix is also exploring real-world stores and pop-up events, while buyers raise concerns about inventory quality and transparency on Google’s AI-powered Performance Max platform. Additionally, US tech workers have offered to assist Israeli companies in replacing reservists called up after the recent Hamas attack.

Sources: AdExchanger.com, Digiday, Bloomberg, Adweek, Semafor