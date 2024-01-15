Online Dating Nightmare Unveiled in New True Crime Documentary

Summary: A new true crime documentary, Lover, Stalker, Killer, shines a light on the dark side of online dating. Directed Sam Hobkinson and produced Curious Films, the film tells the chilling story of Dave, a man who becomes entangled in a dangerous love triangle after finding love online. Set to start streaming on February 9, the documentary uses interviews and reenactments to reveal a haunting tale of harassment, digital deception, and murder.

In Lover, Stalker, Killer, Dave is eager to jump back into the dating scene after a long-term relationship. Like many others, he turns to online dating platforms in search of a fresh start. Little did he know that his decision would lead him down a treacherous path.

Liz and Cari, two single moms with captivating personalities, quickly catch Dave’s attention. They seem like the perfect matches to help him rediscover romance and companionship. However, what starts as a seemingly innocent connection soon spirals into a nightmare.

One of the women Dave briefly dated becomes possessive and dangerous. The documentary showcases the harrowing love triangle that unfolds, putting Dave and everyone he cares about at risk. With the help of law enforcement officers, the case is eventually cracked, shedding light on the web of deception and manipulation.

Through a combination of gripping interviews and vivid reenactments, Lover, Stalker, Killer paints a chilling picture of a four-year nightmare. Viewers are brought into the tension and paranoia that Dave experiences, reflecting the dangers one can face in the world of online dating.

As the documentary unfolds, it raises important questions about the potential risks and pitfalls of connecting with strangers online. Lover, Stalker, Killer serves as a cautionary tale, reminding us to approach the digital world with vigilance and skepticism.

With its release approaching, audiences eagerly await the streaming of Lover, Stalker, Killer on February 9. Get ready to be captivated this true crime documentary that uncovers the terrifying consequences of a simple search for love in the digital era.