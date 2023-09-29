Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones – A New Netflix Documentary Explores the Secrets to Longevity

A new Netflix documentary, “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones,” explores the fascinating phenomenon of “Blue Zones,” areas of the world where people live longer, healthier lives. The documentary follows explorer Dan Buettner as he visits these Blue Zones, including Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Ikaria, Greece; Nicoya, Costa Rica; and Loma Linda, California. Buettner interviews the residents of these areas to discover the secrets behind their longevity.

Buettner also identifies another area, Singapore, as a notable Blue Zone, due to its long-living population. He believes that countries like Singapore show that it is possible for economically developed nations to achieve better health outcomes and reduce chronic diseases.

So, what exactly makes a Blue Zone? According to Buettner, Blue Zones are areas with a higher percentage of centenarians and lower rates of middle-age mortality and diseases. The key factors, known as the “Power 9,” that contribute to the longevity of Blue Zone residents include natural movement, having a sense of purpose, managing stress, moderate alcohol intake, faith, taking care of loved ones, a healthy social circle, eating until 80% full, and consuming predominantly plant-based whole foods.

Buettner emphasizes that living like a Blue Zoner is not limited geographic location or age. Regardless of where you live or your current age, adopting the lifestyle practices of Blue Zone residents can lead to a longer, healthier life. For example, adopting a predominantly plant-based diet is an excellent starting point. To support this, the article includes whole food, plant-based recipe ideas inspired the Blue Zones, such as a Mexican-Style Black Bean Bowl, Warm Lentil, Sweet Potato, and Arugula Salad, Spicy Buffalo Chickpea Tacos, Pineapple Cashew Fried Rice, Bulgur Tabbouleh Salad, and Tuscan Bean Pasta with Sun-Dried Tomatoes.

The Netflix documentary sheds light on the secrets of the Blue Zones, offering inspiration and practical tips for viewers to make lifestyle changes that can promote longevity and overall well-being.

