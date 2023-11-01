Tristan “Pip” Kochel has a rather unusual set of interests that might seem unrelated at first glance – deer, tater tots, and TikTok. However, when you dig deeper, you’ll discover a fascinating connection behind these seemingly random things.

Kochel’s passion for deer dates back to his childhood. He would eagerly wake up at 3:30 in the morning just to feed the deer that frequented his backyard. The majesty and beauty of these creatures captivated him, sparking an unyielding love that has persisted over the years.

In 2020, Kochel’s dream of keeping a pet deer became a reality, thanks to a fortuitous connection with a family friend who owns a deer farm in Ohio. He adopted three fawns and took on the task of raising them indoors for nearly six months. It was an experience that Kochel describes as akin to having “quarantine pets” amidst the extraordinary circumstances of the year.

But what about tater tots and TikTok? Well, it turns out that they are intricately linked to his love for deer. Kochel, being an avid TikTok user, wanted to share the joy and wonder of his relationship with his pet deer. Through TikTok, he began posting adorable videos of his deer munching on their favorite snacks, which happened to include tater tots. These videos quickly gained traction and attracted a dedicated following.

As Kochel’s TikTok account grew in popularity, he realized he had struck a chord with people who also admired and found solace in the beauty of nature. His videos served as a reminder that extraordinary connections can form between humans and animals, proving that the world is full of unexpected wonders.

Now, Tristan “Pip” Kochel continues to share snippets of his life with his beloved deer, captivating audiences with his endearing content on TikTok. His unique journey serves as a testament to the power of nurturing passions and embracing the extraordinary connections that can arise from them.

