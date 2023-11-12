ND Stevenson Teases the Possibility of a Nimona Sequel and More

Are you a fan of the delightful Netflix film Nimona? Did you know that it was originally based on a comic the talented ND Stevenson? Well, if you loved both, then you’re in for some exciting news. Stevenson has expressed their desire to create a sequel to Nimona and hinted at a plethora of ideas waiting to be explored.

During the recent Thought Bubble festival, Stevenson revealed their love for the titular character and their passion to continue her story. While acknowledging the satisfaction that the comic’s ending brings, Stevenson also mentioned pitching several sequel ideas to Netflix. Although animated movie sequels are not common for the streaming giant, the possibilities presented the characters and the unresolved threads in the film have sparked Stevenson’s imagination.

“The movie, though, I’ve been pitching all these sequel ideas,” Stevenson explained. “I see so many possibilities for the characters in the movie. When it comes to the book, I really love the ambiguity of [the ending].”

While we eagerly await the potential Nimona sequel, Stevenson urges fans who haven’t already done so to delve into the original Nimona comic. The comic serves as the foundation for the movie’s captivating story and is an absolute must-read.

