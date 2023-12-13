Love Like a K-Drama Season 1 Episodes 10 & 11 Release Date and Time: All You Need to Know

The highly anticipated Love Like a K-Drama Season 1 Episodes 10 & 11 are set to be released on December 19, 2023. This Netflix original series has gained immense popularity among viewers who are captivated the romantic storyline and the chemistry between the characters.

The show revolves around the lives of four Korean actors and four Japanese actresses who come together to pursue their dreams of landing lead roles in six mini K-dramas. As the contestants work together, viewers can expect to witness not only the romantic plotlines of the dramas but also the real emotions and effects on the actors.

If you’re wondering when exactly the episodes will be released, be sure to mark your calendars for 12:00 A.M. Pacific Standard Time (PST) on December 19, 2023. Netflix original shows and movies are typically released worldwide at this time, allowing fans from different time zones to enjoy the episodes simultaneously. For those in other time zones, the estimated release times are as follows:

– 3:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time (EST)

– 9:00 P.M. British Summer Time (BST)

– 10:00 P.M. Central European Time (CET)

To catch the love-filled episodes, all you need is a Netflix subscription. Netflix offers three different subscription plans catering to various user preferences. These include the Netflix (Standard with Ads) plan priced at $6.99 per month, the Netflix (Standard) plan priced at $15.49 per month, and the Netflix (Premium) plan priced at $22.99 per month.

Love Like a K-Drama Season 1 has been created the talented Osamu Suzuki and promises to bring the magic of Korean dramas to a global audience. The official synopsis of the show states, “Four Japanese actresses and four Korean actors are paired up to try and land lead roles in six K-dramas, along with lively commentary from studio emcees.”

So get ready to immerse yourself in the world of love, romance, and drama as Love Like a K-Drama Season 1 Episodes 10 & 11 release on Netflix. Don’t miss out on this captivating series that will keep you hooked until the very end.