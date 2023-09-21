Winter Love Island Finalists Shade Each Other on TikTok After Breakup

Winter Love Island 2023 finalists, Tom Clare and Samie Elishi, have sparked speculation of a breakup after they unfollowed each other on Instagram and started posting shady TikTok videos. This comes after the couple had previously gotten back together following their initial breakup post-show.

In a recent TikTok video, Samie is seen lip-syncing alongside fellow Islander Ellie Spence to a soundbite that says, “so I used to date this guy,” followed them mimicking being sick. The caption on the video reads, “True story x.” This video appears to be aimed at Tom and is seen as a savage move viewers.

Not one to be bothered, Tom retaliates posting his own TikTok video. In the video, he lip-syncs the line, “why are you so obsessed with me?” from a popular soundbite. The consecutive videos from both contestants have not gone unnoticed fans, with many commenting on the situation. One fan expresses their shock, saying, “I’M SCREAMING!! The way I saw Samie’s video before this.” Another comments, “Samie is giving bitter.”

These shady videos on TikTok seem to indicate that Tom and Samie have indeed split up once again. While the couple had briefly reconciled, it appears that their relationship has soured once more.

