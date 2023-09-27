Love Island Star Matt Zukowski and Tammy Hembrow Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Love Island star Matt Zukowski has officially confirmed his relationship with model Tammy Hembrow on Instagram. The couple made their first public appearance together on the red carpet at the premiere of the new Stan Original series C*A*U*G*H*T in Sydney.

Zukowski and Hembrow have been rumored to be dating for a while, but this Instagram post is the first time they have confirmed their relationship to the public. The couple looked stunning as they walked hand in hand, posing for photographs and exuding happiness.

Matt Zukowski rose to fame as a contestant on the popular reality show Love Island. He quickly became a fan favorite with his good looks and charming personality. Tammy Hembrow, on the other hand, is a well-known fitness model and social media influencer with a massive following on Instagram.

The couple’s official Instagram announcement was met with a flood of supportive messages from fans and friends. Many expressed their excitement and happiness for the couple as they embark on this new chapter of their lives together.

It is always exciting to see two people in the public eye find love and happiness. We wish Matt Zukowski and Tammy Hembrow all the best in their relationship and look forward to seeing more of this adorable couple in the future.

Sources: Daily Mail Australia