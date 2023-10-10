Will Young Addresses Feud with Love Island Castmates

Will Young, former contestant on Winter Love Island, has reportedly disconnected from his fellow castmates after a disagreement and being excluded from their group chat. Kai Fagan, who won the season with Sanam Harrinanan, recently commented on his relationship with Will and the alleged feud.

Speaking at the Pride of Britain Awards in London, Kai said, “I speak to them when I see them, and when I see them at events we catch up on group chats, but everyone is doing their own thing. Will seems like he’s doing himself. There is still a Whatsapp group but obviously Will has had a bit of a disagreement with a few of the boys, but apart from that I have no animosity towards Will, we got on, but we weren’t best friends.”

The feud between Will and his castmates began on the show when accusations were made against Jessie Wynter, who finished in fifth place alongside Will. Tom Casey and Casey O’Gorman accused Jessie of faking her feelings for Will, leading to tensions in the villa. Viewers of the show expressed their frustration on social media, with many criticizing Casey for being insincere.

Following the disagreement, Will unfollowed Casey, Tom, Ron, and Kai on Instagram. He revealed that he made this decision after being removed from their group chat on the same night they went out for dinner without him. Will explained, “I was really confused but I sat back and thought, you’ve got four people sat at a table, a conversation about me would have happened, I don’t know what it is, so although Ron removed me I think it was a whole group situation.”

It appears that the relationship between Will and his former castmates remains strained, with Will choosing to focus on his work on the farm and his girlfriend.

