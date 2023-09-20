Reality Dating Show “Love Island” Uses Social Media Feedback to Edit Content

Reality dating show “Love Island” has found success utilizing social media feedback to edit its content, according to an executive at ITV Studios. The show’s digital team is embedded with the production team on location in Majorca, Spain, creating a feedback loop to monitor how viewers are responding to the contestants and make editorial changes accordingly. This real-time connection with the young audience has been a key factor in the show’s popularity.

The digital team specifically looks for online sentiment toward certain characters, allowing them to adjust the show’s narrative on the fly. This immediate feedback loop has become one of the cornerstones of the format and has contributed to its success in 27 countries.

“Love Island” originally premiered in 2015 and has since become a juggernaut for ITV. The show features a group of attractive young contestants living in a luxurious villa in Majorca and competing for love. It has been sold internationally, with additional winter series filmed in South Africa.

The executive, Angela Jain, admitted that she never anticipated the show’s global success. Initially commissioned for ITV2, the show was aimed at a younger audience within the UK. However, its appeal has spread far beyond its original target audience.

Jain also emphasized the importance of duty of care in the show. After instances of tragedy, including the deaths of former contestants and host Caroline Flack, ITV has made it a priority to provide support and ensure the well-being of participants in all international versions of the show.

Sources:

– Angela Jain, director of unscripted U.K. at ITV Studios

– ITV Studios and “Love Island” international versions.