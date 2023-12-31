Celebrity Couples Who Said “I Do” in 2023

2023 has been a rollercoaster year for celebrity relationships, with numerous breakups making us question the existence of lasting love. However, amidst the heartache, there were still moments of joy as several celebrity couples exchanged vows and took their relationships to the next level.

One of the most highly anticipated engagements of the year was between Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and singer-actor Sam Milby. After nearly three years together, they announced their engagement in February, with Catriona expressing her excitement to marry her best friend.

Another couple ready to tie the knot is Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque. After more than two years of dating, Dominic surprised Bea with a proposal during a photoshoot in July. Overwhelmed with emotions, Bea described the experience as unparalleled to any of the proposal scenes she has done in her showbiz career.

Miss Grand International 2020 1st runner-up Samantha Bernardo also had a reason to celebrate as she got engaged to her boyfriend Scott Moore in February. Samantha affectionately referred to him as her “ride or die” and “forever Valentine.”

In the marriage department, Vin Abrenica and Sophie Albert exchanged vows in January after a decade of dating. The couple, who first met on the TV5 talent search Artista Academy, welcomed their first child in March 2021.

Cosplayer-vlogger Alodia Gosiengfiao and businessman Christopher Quiambo had a fairytale-themed wedding on Valentine’s Day. Their journey to the altar began when they went public with their relationship in April 2022.

Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde’s love story came full circle with an intimate wedding ceremony in Baguio. The date held significance for them as it was the day they met, and the day Arjo proposed in 2020.

Actress Maja Salvador and husband Rambo Nuñez tied the knot in Bali, Indonesia after getting back together in 2019. The couple had a star-studded ceremony and revealed they had a civil wedding on their fourth anniversary in February.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach stunned in a white corset dress embellished with flowers as she wed Jeremy Jauncey on a private island in Seychelles. The beauty queen kept their nuptials a secret until May, two months after their wedding date.

Lastly, Lovi Poe and Monty Blencowe also took the plunge into marriage in 2023. The couple has kept their relationship private but chose to publicly declare their love with a heartfelt ceremony.

While celebrity breakups may dominate the headlines, these celebrity weddings remind us that love can still conquer all, even in the world of fame and fortune.