Love is in the Air: A Corny and Contrived Romance

The Netflix film Love is in the Air marks Delta Goodrem’s return to the big screen after her role in Hating Alison Ashley in 2005. In this saccharine romance, Goodrem plays Dana, a seaplane pilot with Santa Claus-ish vibes who delivers parcels to people in need in far-north Queensland. However, the film falls flat with its contrived storyline and lackluster acting.

Everything in Love is in the Air feels fake and synthetic, as if it were beamed in from a bizarro world of simulated human emotions and Hallmark sentiment. The central romance between Dana and corporate executive William, played Joshua Sasse, lacks chemistry and excitement. William, a snobbish British character, arrives in Australia with the intention of liquidating Dana’s family business, Fullerton Airways. But, predictably, he experiences a change of heart after encountering small-town kindness and beautiful oceanic landscapes.

The screenplay leaves little room for surprises, with major plot points being easily telegraphed. The writers employ unsubtle foreshadowing techniques, such as a local mentioning an upcoming storm or a TV broadcast reporting dire weather. These instances are repeated, diminishing any sense of suspense or surprise.

The film’s idealism clashes with the adult concept of focusing on profit. Dana shuts down her father when he mentions the need to prioritize profitability, claiming that Fullerton Airways exists to provide remote air supply, just as her late mother had envisioned. These moments, along with cringeworthy scenes and trite dialogue, contribute to the overall cheesiness of the film.

Despite its flaws, Love is in the Air does offer some picturesque moments, with Dana and William lying on the tarmac, gazing at the night sky and discussing constellations. Goodrem’s performance, while not outstanding, manages to deliver lines like these with a straight face.

In the end, Love is in the Air fails to ignite any genuine emotions in its audience. It follows a formulaic plot and lacks the depth and authenticity needed to make a romantic film truly memorable. For those who enjoy Delta Goodrem’s work and are looking for a light-hearted, mindless romance, this film may hold some appeal. However, for most viewers, Love is in the Air will likely leave them feeling like they’ve consumed a block of cheese the size of a car battery.

