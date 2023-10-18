“Love Is Blind” Star Izzy Zapata Goes Instagram-Official with New Girlfriend

Izzy Zapata, star of the hit Netflix show “Love Is Blind,” has taken to Instagram to share the news of his new girlfriend. The reality star posted two photos on his Instagram Story, one of which showed the couple sharing a kiss outdoors. In addition to the photos, Zapata also revealed that they have matching wrist tattoos that say “Yes, chef.”

This announcement comes just days after the Season 5 reunion of “Love Is Blind,” during which Zapata and his ex-fiancée, Stacy Snyder, confirmed that they had ended their relationship. In the show, Zapata proposed to Snyder in the pods without seeing what she looked like. However, after they met face-to-face and spent time together, their relationship took a turn for the worse when Snyder criticized Zapata’s lifestyle and questioned his financial honesty.

Despite attempting to give their love another chance after the wedding, Zapata and Snyder ended up not speaking to each other for a year. However, they have since remained amicable and talk every day, according to Zapata.

Zapata’s new girlfriend bears a resemblance to his ex-fiancée, Snyder, but he assures that they are not going to be anything more than friends. He describes his new girlfriend as “very secure with herself.”

“Love Is Blind” Season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix.

Definitions:

– “Love Is Blind” – A reality TV show on Netflix where participants date and get engaged without seeing each other.

– Instagram Story – A feature on Instagram where users can share temporary photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours.

– Reunion – A gathering or meeting of people who have been separated, typically after a period of time.

– PDA – Public displays of affection, such as kissing or holding hands, shown openly in public.

Sources:

– Article: Page Six (original source)