Is Love is Blind Season 6 Happening? Here’s What We Know So Far

The hit reality series, Love is Blind, has captured the attention of Netflix viewers around the world. With the success of its fifth season, fans are anxiously awaiting news about a potential sixth installment. While Netflix has not officially renewed the show, there are indications that season 6 is in the works.

According to reports, casting calls for Love is Blind season 6 have already begun in Colorado, Tennessee, Minnesota, and Arizona. The call is seeking contestants who are available between February and March 2024, suggesting that the new season is not far off. However, the final decision ultimately rests with Netflix, who will assess the ratings and reviews of the current season.

Fans have been praising Love is Blind season 5 for its captivating cast and genuine relationships. The casemates’ big personalities and relatable highs and lows keep viewers glued to their screens. Positive reviews from fans and critics alike have bolstered the expectation that the series will continue.

In fact, Decider recommends streaming the new season, citing the explosive drama as a major draw. Vanity Fair also agrees, emphasizing the excitement and intrigue of season 5. Social media is abuzz with reactions from fans who can’t get enough of the latest installment.

While Netflix has yet to confirm Love is Blind season 6, the show’s popularity and positive reception indicate that a renewal is likely. Fans will have to stay tuned for further updates on the future of this addictive reality series.

