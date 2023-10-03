Fans Speculate One Couple’s Journey Was Cut from Love is Blind Season 5

Fans of the popular reality series Love is Blind are buzzing with speculation that one couple’s journey was mysteriously cut from Season 5. According to a TikTok video posted user @ashleyvera_, Renee and Carter allegedly got engaged and were filmed all the way up until the altar, but Netflix seemingly decided not to include their story in the latest season.

In the TikTok video, it appears that Renee is wearing an engagement ring in one of the recent episodes released on Netflix. This fueled the rumors that the couple had indeed gotten engaged in the pods and their journey was filmed for the show. However, for some reason, Netflix chose not to follow their story during Season 5.

The alleged news was further supported spoilers shared on Reddit. Multiple sources purportedly confirmed that Renee and Carter got engaged and were filmed up until the altar. It was claimed that they even filed their marriage certificate license along with the other cast members. However, it was reported that they ultimately decided not to go through with the marriage at the altar. Currently, the status of their relationship is unknown, as they are allegedly not together.

Fans of Love is Blind have been left wondering why Renee and Carter’s story was omitted from Season 5. Speculation and discussion about this alleged news continue to circulate among the show’s viewers.

Source: HOLR Magazine