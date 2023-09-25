Love Is Blind Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date and Time: All You Need to Know

Love Is Blind, the popular reality show where singles engage in a unique experiment of love and dating, is set to release its season 5 episode 8. In this season, singles between the ages of 24 and 33 are engaged to each other without ever meeting before. As the episodes progress, viewers get to witness the couples getting to know each other and assessing their compatibility.

The release date for Love Is Blind season 5 episode 8 has been announced. The episode is scheduled to premiere on October 6, 2023. Here are the release times for different time zones:

– Pacific Time Zone: 12:00 A.M.

– Eastern Time Zone: 3:00 A.M.

– British Summer Time: 8:00 A.M.

– Central European Summer Time: 9:00 A.M.

To watch Love Is Blind season 5 episode 8, viewers can tune in to Netflix, the streaming platform where the show is available. Netflix offers three subscription plans to users: a standard ad-supported plan priced at $6.99 a month, a standard ad-free plan priced at $15.49 a month, and a premium plan priced at $19.99 a month.

Season 5 of Love Is Blind, based in Houston, premiered on September 22, 2023, with four episodes. The season features singles such as Aaliyah, Estefania, Shondra, Maris, Paige, Renne, Lydia, Erica, Miriam, Stacy, Johnie, Linda, Mayra, Taylor, Robert, Izzy, Chris Efrain, Ernesto, Connor, Enoch, Jarred, Jared, Josh, Carter, Justice, Milton, and Uche.

The official synopsis of Love Is Blind describes the concept of the show, where singles take a less conventional approach to modern dating. They choose someone to marry without ever meeting them, and over several weeks, the engaged couples live together, plan their wedding, and discover if their emotional bond matches their physical connection. The show explores whether real-world factors and external influences will push them apart or if they will marry the person they fell blindly in love with.

