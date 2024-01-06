Contestant Renée Poche Files Lawsuit Against Reality Show, Alleges Abuse and Contract Violations

In a shocking turn of events, Renée Poche, a former contestant on Love is Blind Season 5, has filed a lawsuit against the production company, Delirium TV, and streaming platform Netflix. Poche is seeking to nullify her contract with both entities following a disturbing arbitration process she faced after making serious allegations against the reality show.

Poche’s claims echo those of Tran Dang, another contestant from Season 5 who filed a lawsuit several months prior. Poche alleges that upon joining the show, she was subjected to a series of unsettling experiences. Her personal belongings, including her phone, passport, and driver’s license, were confiscated, and she was confined to a locked hotel room, unable to leave without a cast wrangler accompanying her.

Highlighting the troubling nature of her experience, Poche revealed that she ended up in a relationship with a fellow contestant named Carter Well. According to Poche, Well was unemployed, homeless, battled substance abuse, and exhibited violent behavior towards her. Shockingly, Poche claims that despite these red flags, she was coerced into spending time alone with Well both on and off camera, enduring further instances of abuse.

“I felt like a prisoner and had no support when I let Delirium know that I didn’t feel safe,” Poche shared in a statement. “I tried to cope with these emotions on my own, but eventually, I realized the importance of speaking up and revealing the truth of what castmates had to endure.”

In response to Poche’s public remarks about her experience on social media after filming concluded, Delirium initiated a private arbitration process, accusing her of breaching her nondisclosure agreement. The production company is reportedly seeking $4 million in damages from Poche, who earned a mere $8,000 during her time on the show.

Poche’s lawsuit, filed in the Los Angeles superior court, not only seeks to nullify her contract but also includes claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress. Additionally, she alleges that the production company violated multiple labor laws in the state of California.

As this legal battle unfolds, it sheds light on the often overlooked aspects of reality TV production. Poche’s courage in speaking out may serve as a catalyst for change within the industry, prompting a reevaluation of the treatment and well-being of contestants.