Netflix Confirms Love is Blind Season 7 Renewal and Teases Upcoming Season 6 Release Date

Netflix has officially announced the renewal of the popular reality dating show, Love is Blind, for a seventh season. Along with the exciting news, the streaming giant also revealed that Season 6 is just around the corner, set to premiere on February 14, 2024. Get ready for another thrilling rollercoaster of emotions!

The upcoming installment of Love is Blind will follow a new group of singles from the city of Charlotte, North Carolina, as they embark on a unique journey to find true love. With its intriguing premise and captivating storytelling, the show continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Love is Blind Season 5, which premiered in September, was an instant hit, becoming an instant sensation and dominating Netflix’s Top 10 TV list. In fact, every season of the show has scored a spot in the Top 10 upon its release, showcasing its immense popularity among viewers.

The fifth season of Love is Blind spent an impressive five consecutive weeks on the English-language TV list and managed to reach the Top 10 in 49 countries after its premiere. Such widespread success is a testament to the show’s ability to resonate with audiences on a global scale.

Produced Kinetic Content, Love is Blind and its spin-off series, After the Altar, continue to be helmed a talented team of executive producers including Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Nieshia Crawford, and Heather Crowe. Their creative vision and expertise contribute to the continued success of the franchise.

Get ready to dive into the exhilarating world of Love is Blind once again as Season 6 graces our screens this February. Stay tuned for more surprises, love connections, and heartwarming moments that are sure to keep fans engaged every step of the way.