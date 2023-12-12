Netflix Renews Hit Show Love Is Blind for Two More Seasons

Netflix is set to continue its successful run of the unscripted series Love Is Blind with the announcement of two more upcoming seasons. The show, known for its unique format where contestants search for love and marriage without seeing their potential partners, has proven to be a fan-favorite. With its consistently high ratings and widespread popularity, the decision to renew the show was an obvious one for Netflix.

The upcoming season six, set to premiere on February 14, will feature a new group of singles hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina. These individuals will once again enter the experiment of finding love solely based on emotional connections rather than physical appearances. After forming deep emotional bonds with their chosen partners in “the pods,” the couples will move in together, plan their weddings, and face the ultimate question of whether their physical chemistry matches their emotional connection.

Love Is Blind has been a massive hit for Netflix, consistently ranking in the top 10 most-watched shows on the platform. In 2023 alone, the show amassed an astonishing 9.6 billion minutes of viewing time. It has captivated audiences with its unconventional approach to finding love and the captivating journey of the couples as they navigate the challenges of their relationships.

Kinetic Content, the production company behind Love Is Blind, has once again assembled an exceptional team of executive producers to ensure the success of the upcoming seasons. With their expertise and the continued fascination of audiences worldwide, Love Is Blind is poised to continue being a must-watch series in the realm of unscripted television.