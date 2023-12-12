Netflix Renews Popular Reality Dating Series for Multiple Seasons

Netflix has officially renewed its hit reality dating series “Love Is Blind” for its sixth and seventh seasons, bringing more unconventional modern dating to viewers. The upcoming Season 6 is set to premiere on Valentine’s Day, adding to the excitement surrounding the show’s unique concept.

“Love Is Blind” follows singles who are willing to take a chance on finding love without ever seeing their potential partners. Through a series of conversations behind a wall, the contestants form strong emotional bonds and decide on someone to marry based solely on their connection. The show then documents their journey as they move in together, plan their weddings, and navigate the challenges of their physical relationships.

The popularity of “Love Is Blind” has made it a major success for Netflix, with all five previous seasons consistently ranking on the platform’s Top 10. Season 5 in particular reached third place with 5.3 million views, while its live reunion episode attracted 6.5 million viewers.

As with any highly-watched series, “Love Is Blind” has not been without its controversies. In 2022, a contestant from Season 2 filed a lawsuit against Netflix and Kinetic, claiming “inhumane working conditions.” Additionally, allegations of a lack of mental health support were made other Season 2 contestants earlier this year. Kinetic has denied all accusations, and the show’s creator, Chris Coelen, addressed the concerns in an exclusive interview with Variety.

Despite the controversies, Coelen emphasized the transformative experience that many participants have had on the show. He expressed his hope that viewers would walk away with personal growth after witnessing the journey of the contestants.

The teaser for Season 6 of “Love Is Blind” promises more suspense, drama, and unexpected connections. Fans are eagerly anticipating the Valentine’s Day premiere and are eager to see if true love can once again be found through this unconventional dating experiment.