Love is Blind Season Five Reunion: Drama, Breakups, and Surprising Connections

Netflix streamed the Love is Blind Season Five reunion special on Sunday night, bringing together most of the cast members to address the drama and provide updates on their relationships. The reunion revealed that Lydia and Milton, the only married couple from the season, are still together. They discussed the fallout surrounding Lydia’s relationships with Uche and Aaliyah, as Lydia had known Uche prior to the show and had developed a friendship with Aaliyah during filming.

JP and Taylor also joined the reunion and opened up about the failure of their relationship after leaving the pods. Chris and Johnie revealed that they ended their relationship after filming, as Johnie discovered that Chris was seeing someone else behind her back.

Izzy and Stacy clarified their relationship status, explaining that after the finale episode where Stacy turned down Izzy’s proposal, they took a week apart and when they reunited, Stacy broke up with him, catching him off guard. However, they remain friends and have supported each other while the show has been streaming.

Fans also learned that after Stacy broke up with Izzy and Chris broke up with Johnie, Izzy and Johnie briefly considered getting together. They had a private conversation at a cast get-together and even shared a kiss, but ultimately decided not to pursue a relationship.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Izzy discussed his breakup with Stacy, his relationship with Johnie after filming, and the experience of watching his moments on the show. He expressed mixed emotions while watching the season, finding some moments sad but overall enjoying the opportunity to see how his relationship with Stacy developed.

Izzy wished that the show had shown more of the emotional connection between him and Stacy, as their conversations in the pods were deeper than what was portrayed on screen. Regarding the focus on finances and credit scores, Izzy acknowledged that he didn’t expect it to be such a significant factor and was surprised that it affected the potential for marriage.

At the reunion, Izzy revealed his confusion when Stacy initially said she wanted to continue dating him after rejecting his proposal but later indicated that she didn’t want to be in a relationship with him anymore. He felt blindsided and hurt her change in feelings.

Overall, the Love is Blind Season Five reunion was filled with drama, breakups, and surprising connections, leaving viewers with a clearer understanding of the cast members’ post-show relationships.

