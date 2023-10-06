The Grand Velas Riviera Maya Offers “Love Is Blind” Inspired Vacation Package

The Grand Velas Riviera Maya, a luxury resort in Mexico, is capitalizing on its appearance on the popular Netflix dating show “Love Is Blind” offering a special vacation package inspired the show. The all-inclusive package, aptly named the “Love Is Blind” experience, allows fans of the show to immerse themselves in the same luxurious surroundings as the contestants.

The package includes an upgrade to a spacious 1,300-square-foot suite with breathtaking ocean views, a plunge pool, walk-in shower, jacuzzi, and romantic decor. Upon arrival, guests are treated to sparkling wine and chocolate truffles, setting the tone for a romantic getaway.

In addition to the luxurious accommodations, “Love Is Blind” fans will receive 50% off roundtrip transportation from Cancún International Airport. They will also have a $100 credit to use towards a private stargazing tour, an oceanfront picnic, or another memorable and romantic experience.

One of the highlights of the package is a 7-step hydrotherapy session at the resort’s spa. Guests can indulge in the ultimate relaxation experience, which includes a eucalyptus-scented steam room with chromotherapy, a polar pool, an aromatherapy sensory shower, a sauna, a jacuzzi, and a multi-sensory pool.

The Grand Velas Riviera Maya provides not only a luxurious vacation experience but also a chance for fans of “Love Is Blind” to step into the world of the show and create their own love story in paradise.

