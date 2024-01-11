Netflix’s Reality Show “Love Is Blind” Faces Another Lawsuit

A new lawsuit has been filed against Netflix and the production company of the reality series “Love Is Blind” contestant Renee Poche. Poche alleges “unlawful employment practices,” “unfair competition,” and “intentional infliction of emotional distress.” The lawsuit aims to stop the $4 million arbitration penalty that the show’s producers sought against her for violating a nondisclosure agreement speaking publicly about her experiences on the show.

Poche, a Texas veterinarian, described her experience on the show as traumatic. She claims to have felt like a prisoner and received no support when expressing her concerns about her safety to the production company. Poche believes that the producers are trying to silence the abuse that happens behind the cameras and ruin her for telling the truth.

Court documents cited various outlets describe Poche’s former fiancé, Carter Wall, as emotionally abusive on and off camera. Despite expressing her fear of Wall, Poche alleges that she was forced to spend prolonged periods alone with him.

Mark Geragos, known for representing high-profile clients such as Michael Jackson and Winona Ryder, and Bryan Freedman, have reportedly been hired to represent Poche in the lawsuit.

“Love Is Blind” premiered on Netflix in 2020 and quickly gained popularity. The show follows individuals hoping to find love as they participate in a unique dating experiment in which they communicate with potential partners without seeing each other.

This is not the first lawsuit to be filed against the show. In October, Season 5 contestant Tran Dang came forward with sexual assault claims against her former fiancé on the show and accused the producers of false imprisonment.

Netflix has not yet responded to the latest lawsuit.