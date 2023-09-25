Is There a “Happy Ever After” in the Age of Social Media?

Renowned author Durjoy Datta believes that giving a little more time in the age of social media might be the key to finding the right person. Speaking at the Odisha Literary Festival on the topic of ‘Love in the age of social media,’ Datta suggested that people often appear boring when we don’t take the time to truly get to know them. He emphasized the importance of investing more time in getting to know someone, as this can sometimes lead to discovering their real sense and potential for a deeper connection.

Datta’s message to the younger generation, who have the advantage of both youth and time on their side, was to approach the first few meetings or dates as performances where individuals are trying to present the best versions of themselves. While someone’s best version may not initially appeal to you, their true self might. Therefore, taking the extra time to get to know someone beyond their first impressions could lead to finding the person you are looking for or even a valuable friendship.

Datta also acknowledged the advantages of social media in terms of availability and expression. With a plethora of prospective partners and the ability to articulate oneself, the process of finding a compatible person has become easier. However, he cautioned against the false sense of urgency that social media can instill, where individuals may feel pressured to post before fully comprehending the content. Datta’s novels, which resonate with the younger generation, reflect these relatable experiences and emotions.

In conclusion, Datta’s insights highlight the need to be patient and invest time in getting to know someone beyond their initial presentation. The availability of prospective partners through social media can be advantageous, but it is important not to rush into relationships or friendships without truly understanding the other person. By taking the time to know someone’s real sense beyond their first impression, the chances of finding a fulfilling connection increase significantly.

Definitions:

– Social media: Platforms that allow users to create and share content, as well as participate in social networking.

– False sense of urgency: A feeling of pressure or haste that is not based on actual need or importance.

Sources:

– Express News Service (source article)