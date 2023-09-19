Netflix’s Romantic Comedy “Love at First Sight” Receives Rave Reviews from Viewers

Netflix users are praising the newly added romantic comedy film, “Love at First Sight,” which has quickly risen to the top of the streaming service’s movie rankings. Starring Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy, the film follows two young people who meet at an airport and form a connection during their flight. However, they are soon separated when Richardson’s character leaves for her father’s wedding. The film also features Jameela Jamil, Rob Delaney, Sally Phillips, and Dexter Fletcher.

Critics and audiences alike have warmly received “Love at First Sight,” earning it a score of 81 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Twitter users have expressed their enthusiasm for the film, with many stating that it brought them to tears. The movie’s unique storytelling and heartfelt moments have resonated with viewers, making them believe in love at first sight.

Netflix continues to offer a diverse range of original films that captivate audiences. Previously, the Adam Sandler-produced comedy “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” held the top spot on the streaming platform. However, “Love at First Sight” has quickly taken its place, showcasing the platform’s commitment to delivering quality content to its subscribers.

“Love at First Sight” is currently available to stream on Netflix, providing viewers with a heartwarming and emotional experience. Whether you’re a fan of romantic comedies or simply looking for a film that will tug at your heartstrings, this movie is worth a watch.

