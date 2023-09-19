One Piece Remains at the Top of Netflix’s English-language TV Series

The popular anime series, One Piece, has managed to maintain its position as the most-watched English-language TV series on Netflix. During the week of September 11 to 17, Monkey D. Luffy and his crew continued to captivate viewers, accumulating an additional 10 million views. Since its release on Netflix less than three weeks ago, the series has now reached an impressive total of 48 million views.

In addition to One Piece’s success, a new romantic comedy film called Love At First Sight made its debut on the platform and quickly soared to the top of the English Films List. Starring Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy, the film garnered 14.1 million views within its first week.

Adam Sandler’s comedy special, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, secured the second position on the list, extending its 4-week streak in the Top 10 with an additional 4.6 million views. Other films that made an appearance on the list included Woody Woodpecker, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, Fifty Shades Freed, The Croods, All My Life, Leatherface, The Boss Baby, and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

On the TV front, the rankings remained relatively unchanged. Virgin River Season 5 maintained its second-place position with 9.6 million views. Who Is Erin Carter? and Top Boy occupied the third and fourth spots respectively. However, lower down the list, there were some newcomers such as Selling the OC Season 2, which debuted in fifth place with 2.7 million views.

One Piece’s continued dominance and the success of Love At First Sight demonstrate the diverse range of content that appeals to Netflix viewers. With its captivating storyline and well-loved characters, it is no surprise that One Piece has captured the hearts of millions of subscribers. As for Love At First Sight, its charming romantic comedy theme resonated with audiences and propelled it to the top of the charts.

