The Best Romantic Comedies to Stream on Netflix Right Now

Love at First Sight, the current number one movie on Netflix, proves that the streaming giant knows how to serve up a successful romantic comedy. While the plot may be a familiar one – boy meets girl, boy loses girl, boy wonders if they will ever reunite – Love at First Sight is executed brilliantly, leaving viewers sobbing into their social media feeds. If you’re a fan of this genre, you’ll be pleased to know that Netflix has plenty of other romantic comedies worth watching. Here are three currently available for streaming in the US.

1. Jerry Maguire

Starring Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger, Jerry Maguire is a classic in the rom-com genre. Directed Cameron Crowe, the film follows a sports agent who falls in love with a single mom. It’s a charming movie that introduced iconic phrases like “show me the money!” and “you complete me” into popular culture. While it may have lost some novelty over the years, Jerry Maguire still stands as a fantastic rom-com with great supporting performances and a script that keeps viewers guessing.

2. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Based on Jenny Han’s novel, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is a delightful high school rom-com centered around Lara Jean, played Lana Condor. The story revolves around Lara Jean’s love letters to her crushes, which accidentally get sent out. With a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this film is praised for its diverse cast, heartwarming sweetness, and excellent performances. While it may have echoes of Ten Things I Hate About You, Lana Condor’s portrayal of Lara Jean is sure to win you over.

3. She’s Gotta Have It

Spike Lee’s series, based on his 1986 film of the same name, takes a unique approach to the romantic comedy genre. She’s Gotta Have It follows the life of polyamorous artist Nola Darling, who navigates relationships with not one but three lovers. DeWanda Wise delivers a magnetic performance as Nola, and the series combines humor, drama, and social commentary. This Spike Lee joint gives a refreshing and complex portrayal of a strong female lead.

These three romantic comedies on Netflix showcase the variety and quality that the streaming platform has to offer. So, whether you’re in the mood for a classic favorite, a charming high school romance, or a unique take on love and relationships, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

