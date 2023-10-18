Snapchat and Louvre Collaborate on Augmented Reality Experience

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has joined forces with the Louvre museum in Paris to launch a five-part augmented reality (AR) experience called “Egypt Augmented.” This innovative collaboration offers Snapchat users the opportunity to explore a virtual version of the Louvre’s Department of Egyptian Antiquities. The experience includes four location-based AR exhibits within the museum, as well as a Face Lens feature that can be used worldwide.

By scanning a QR code, museum visitors can witness exhibits coming to life through AR technology. For example, the “Dendera Zodiac” ceiling relief, a Ptolemaic sky map from 50 BC, is rendered in 3D with clear explanations of its symbols and significance. Another exhibit, the “Chamber of Ancestors,” provides a vivid recreation of an Ancient Egyptian tomb from 1450 BC, complete with original colors and pigments. Similarly, the 550 BC “Naos of Amasis,” a four-sided shrine, is digitally restored to its original state, unveiling a statue of the god Osiris concealed within the wooden doors.

Outside the museum, the AR experience also showcases an obelisk that was brought from Luxor, Egypt to Paris in 1836, and reconstructs its original placement in the Cour Carrée. Snap and the Louvre have created this AR experience to commemorate 200 years since archaeologist Jean-François Champollion deciphered Egyptian hieroglyphs using the Rosetta Stone.

Vincent Rondot, the head of the museum’s Antiquities Department, emphasized the importance of embracing new technologies to engage visitors. He stated that while this AR experience primarily targets a younger audience, it has the potential to attract older generations as well. He also highlighted the significance of showcasing Ancient Egyptian artifacts, as the civilization is often regarded as the origin of technology itself.

The Louvre’s Chief Curator, Hélène Guichard, shared her enthusiasm for incorporating cutting-edge technologies in archaeology to better serve both the discipline and the public. She referred to the pioneering work of Egyptologist Flinders Petrie, who conducted the first radiological study of an Egyptian mummy using X-ray technology during the late 19th century.

The “Egypt Augmented” experience was developed Snap’s Paris AR Studio, which focuses on non-commercial partnerships with cultural institutions. According to Donatien Bozon, the director of the studio, their mission is to showcase the true potential of AR in the field of culture and the arts. The studio aims to change the perception of AR emphasizing its ability to tell stories, create magical experiences, and open up new possibilities for cultural institutions.

This collaboration follows Snap’s previous partnerships with institutions like the Pompidou Center and artists like Daft Punk. The “Egypt Augmented” experience will be available to visitors until fall 2024, allowing them to engage with Ancient Egyptian artifacts in an entirely new and immersive way.

Sources:

– Decrypt’s SCENE: [source title and link]

– Images: Snap