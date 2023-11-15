New Candleholder Collection Eldvarm: Illuminating Spaces with Style and Personality

Elevating the ambiance of any space with the perfect candleholder is no small feat. Now, homeware brand Eldvarm presents their latest collection, designed Louise Varre in collaboration with French-Lebanese designer Charles Kalpakian. This exquisite trio of candleholders, named LouLou, Luca, and Luna, draws inspiration from our primal connection to fire and our relationship with the environment.

LouLou, the first design in the collection, exudes a whimsical charm with its retro ripples, capturing a sense of nostalgia. Kalpakian describes LouLou as a fusion of sensuality and design, reflecting the feminine energy found in nature. Available in different finishes – brass, stainless steel with brass insert, or powder-coated steel with brass insert – this candleholder is a perfect blend of playfulness and sophistication.

Luca, the second design, pays homage to classic architectural pillars. However, Kalpakian adds a delightful twist incorporating geometric lines and intentional shifts between two blocks, breaking away from rigidity. The result is a dynamic and unexpected design. Choose between brass, stainless steel with brass insert, or powder-coated steel with brass insert to complement your decor.

The Luna hurricane, the third design in the collection, is a testament to the moon’s enchanting beauty. Crafted with delicate design elements, it features a gap for optimal airflow, preventing the glass from soot and ensuring a steady flame. The Luna hurricane is available with a brushed brass or stainless steel base, offering versatility and seamless coordination with other candleholders in the collection, such as LouLou and Luca.

Featuring a harmonious interplay of colors and forms, each candleholder from the Eldvarm collection makes a captivating statement on its own. However, when displayed together, they create a captivating vignette that truly brings a space to life.

To explore the candleholder trio and discover how they can elevate the ambiance of your spaces, visit eldvarm.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What inspired the design of the Eldvarm candleholder collection?

The candleholder collection Eldvarm is inspired humanity’s primal ties to fire and our relationship with the environment. Each design captures a unique essence, from whimsical retro nostalgia to classic architectural elements and the enchanting beauty of the moon.

What materials are the candleholders made from?

The candleholders are available in various finishes, including brass, stainless steel with brass insert, and powder-coated steel with brass insert. These materials bring a touch of elegance, durability, and versatility to the collection.

Can the candleholders be used outdoors?

The Luna hurricane from the collection is ideal for outdoor use. Designed with optimal airflow in mind, it ensures the flame remains steady and the glass remains soot-free. Additionally, the Luna hurricane can be paired with other candleholders from the collection to create a cohesive and enchanting outdoor atmosphere.