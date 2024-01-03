Woman Arrested in Sabine Parish for Snapchat Video

Authorities in Sabine Parish have arrested a woman after she posted a video of herself smoking methamphetamine on her Snapchat story. The arrest was made following an anonymous tip received the Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Dawn Castillo, a 38-year-old resident of Converse, has been taken into custody and is facing multiple drug charges. The Sheriff’s Tactical Narcotics Team Agents were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Castillo and a search warrant for her residence in Converse.

During the execution of the search warrant, law enforcement seized methamphetamine, a glass smoking device, and syringes from Castillo’s home. Interestingly, her residence is located just a few feet away from Converse School.

Castillo has been booked into the Sabine Parish Women’s Jail and is facing charges including possession of schedule II (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS in a drug-free school zone, and a warrant for possession of schedule II (meth) and drug paraphernalia.

As of now, no bond has been set for Castillo. The incident highlights the importance of responsible use of social media and the potential consequences of sharing illegal activities online.

It serves as a reminder for individuals to think before posting on social media platforms, as they may inadvertently incriminate themselves and provide evidence for law enforcement to pursue charges.