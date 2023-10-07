School Punishes Student for Twerking Video, Results in Loss of Scholarship and Title

A Louisiana high school student, Kaylee Timonet, faced severe consequences after a video of her twerking at a homecoming after-party went viral on social media. The Walker HS senior lost her scholarship endorsement and was removed from her position as president of the school’s government association. The punishment was handed down the school’s principal, Jason St. Pierre.

The incident gained attention when it was first reported the blog “Unfiltered With Kiran”. According to Kaylee, she was simply having fun with her friends at the party and was unaware that someone had filmed her and posted the video online. The principal, after viewing the video, took it upon himself to administer the punishment.

Kaylee was called into St. Pierre’s office a few days later, where she was reprimanded for her actions. She was told that she should be ashamed of herself and that her behavior did not align with the school’s values. This lecture left her in tears, feeling as though her life was completely ruined.

The incident raises questions about the role of schools in policing student behavior outside of school hours and off-campus. While schools have a responsibility to educate and guide students, some argue that punishing them for actions that occur outside of school is crossing a line.

It is important for schools to strike a balance between teaching values and respecting students’ individuality. While twerking may be seen as inappropriate some, it is crucial for educators to approach these situations with understanding and empathy, rather than resorting to punishment that can have long-lasting consequences for the student.

