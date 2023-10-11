High School Principal Requests Leave After Punishing Student for Social Media Post

A high school principal in Louisiana has requested to be put on leave after facing backlash for disciplining a student over a social media post. The incident occurred at Walker High School, where 17-year-old Kaylee Timonet was removed from the student government association and had her scholarship recommendation rescinded after posting a video of herself dancing at an after-party following the school’s homecoming event.

The principal, Jason St. Pierre, took disciplinary action against Timonet based on the belief that her behavior was inappropriate. However, Timonet’s mother, Rachel Timonet, stated that she was present at the party and saw nothing inappropriate about her daughter’s actions. She expressed disappointment in the principal’s decision, emphasizing that she would have corrected her child if she believed any wrongdoing had occurred.

Following a public outcry, Principal St. Pierre issued an apology to Timonet on the school’s Facebook page. He acknowledged that he had made a mistake and announced that Timonet would be reinstated in the student government association and receive her scholarship endorsement. St. Pierre emphasized that his primary goal as the school’s principal is to prioritize the well-being and interests of the students.

As a result of the controversy, Principal St. Pierre has requested to take leave for the remainder of the academic year. The superintendent of Livingston Parish Public Schools, Joe Murphy, confirmed the request and stated that the district office is awaiting the necessary paperwork from St. Pierre.

Despite the apology, Timonet’s mother expressed that it came too late as the scholarship deadline had already passed. She criticized the principal for not rectifying the situation earlier when she had met with him the morning after the incident.

This incident raises questions about the role and responsibility of school administrators in addressing student behavior on social media. It also highlights the potential consequences and impact of disciplinary actions on students’ academic opportunities.

